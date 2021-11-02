5-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After Falling from Second Floor of Residence in Bushwood

On Monday, November 1, 2021, at approximately 6:20 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the 23000 block of Meadow Road in Bushwood, for the reported injuries after a long fall.

Dispatchers advised to all responding units, the victim was reported as a 5-year-old who fell out of the second story window of the residence and was unresponsive.

Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched and landed nearby.

The victim was flown to an area Children’s Trauma Center with serious injuries.

It is unknown if the incident is under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.