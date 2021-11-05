Lusby Man Arrested on Multiple Counts of Child Abuse / 2-Year-Old Taken to Intensive Care Unit

Delonte Marcel Atkinson, 30, of Lusby, is currently in the Calvert County Detention Center on a no bond status after being arrested for 3 counts of child abuse, neglect of a minor, first degree assault and second degree assault.

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, a deputy from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Children’s National Medical Center in Washington DC and contacted the mother of a young 2-year-old boy. The two-year-old boy, here on referred to as “victim” was observed to be laying asleep in a hospital bed in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

The officer consulted with the doctors and the lead child abuse pediatric physician at Children’s National Medical Center, and the following injuries were noted to be currently present on the victim:

10 fractured ribs of varying severity and duration Laceration to exterior and interior of mouth Chipped tooth Bruising to the chest in various locations indicative of a hand prints Bruising to the abdomen in various locations Indicative of a hand print Bruising to the left forearm and left elbow Lacerated liver with Increased liver enzymes Signs and indications of a previous incident of skin burns or scald

According to the child abuse pediatric physician, these injuries are indicative, based on her extensive training and experience, to be “blunt force trauma.” She further described blunt force trauma as excessive trauma outside that of normal everyday life. Additionally, the doctor stated that “child physical abuse Is the most realistic cause of Injury.”

The child abuse pediatric physician, told police a lacerated liver is indicative of a significant trauma, that of which cannot be self-induced by a child of his age, and the injury must be caused by a tremendous deal of trauma to the body.

Further Investigation revealed that the child was in the care and custody of Delonte Marcel Atkinson from Saturday- Monday of the past week. Further Investigation determined that on Sunday, Atkinson noted that the victim was displaying signs of lethargy and was not acting like himself. Atkinson contacted the child’s mother via telephone and asked to keep the children until Monday evening. This extension of care is extremely out of the ordinary for Atkinson according to the mother.

On Monday evening at approximately 6:20 p.m., the mother assumed care and custody of the child and took him to her residence In Callaway. Upon arrival at the residence In Callaway she realized that the victim was acting strangely and seemed very lethargic. These symptoms triggered her to become concerned and observed a series of serious bruises on the child. Further observation determined that the child was having significant labored breathing. Upon realization that the child

was having trouble breathing, the decision was made to transport the child to Saint Mary’s Hospital for further evaluation.

After Initial triage and stabilization at St. Mary’s Hospital, the child was transferred to Children’s National Medical Center for additional and increased care.

Additional Information was gathered which advised that Atkinson has a proven history of verbal abuse towards the victim and the victim’s mother. The mother advised that Atkinson has threated to kill both her and the victim in conversations in the past.

When police observed the victim closely, he stated “It hurts.” He also stated, “Ouchie pokey pokey”.

In discussions with the mother, Atkinson tried to Justify the injuries on the child’s lip as a “lip infection” when clearly it is a blunt force injury.

Based on the conversations that the mother had with Atkinson and Atkinson being the primary and sole care and custodian of the children during that time, and due to the severity of injuries and the multiple injuries sustained to the victim during Atkinson’s care and custody.

After consultation with the Calvert County State’s Attorney, police requested that the Calvert County District Court Commissioner issue an arrest warrant for Atkinson for First Degree Child Abuse, Second Degree Child Abuse, First Degree Assault, and all other charges as deemed appropriate.

