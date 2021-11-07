EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Firefighters Respond to Car Fire in Lexington Park

On Saturday, November 6, 2021, at approximately 10:27 p.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to Croaker Court and West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway with fire showing from the engine compartment.

Three firefighters extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating the fire due to the vehicle being in motion at the time the fire started.



