Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Owings

On Sunday, November 7, 2021, at approximately 8:34 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Boyds Turn Road and Rt.260 in Owings, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned with at least one person trapped, firefighters requested a helicopter for two victims with serious injuries.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced one of the patients deceased on the scene.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported a single patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released the following – Rt260/Rymer Way Owings currently shut down in both directions due to an accident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.