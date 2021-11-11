Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in La Plata

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at approximately 6:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were alerted to the area of Crain Highway and Glen Albin Road in La Plata, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

A short time later, dispatchers upgraded the assignment for at least one vehicle overturned with subjects trapped.

An off-duty police arrived on the scene and advised two vehicles were involved with all Northbound lanes being shutdown.

Police advised the trapped victim had no pulse and had obvious fatal injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased upon the arrival of fire and rescue personnel.

It is unknown if the second patient was transported or suffered any injuries.

All Northbound lanes are shut down, one Southbound lane is shut down. Use caution in the area and expect extended closures.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.