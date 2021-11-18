Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Indian Head That Sends One to Trauma Center

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at approximately 5:52 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 3000 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Dispatchers advised to all responding units the 911 callers reported two vehicles were involved, and one victim was partially ejected from one vehicle and was not breathing.

Police arrived on the scene and confirmed the same information.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved with one off the roadway. Crews extricated the trapped victim and initiated CPR at 6:11 p.m.

Emergency medical personnel transported the adult male victim to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

A helicopter was requested for the second victim, reported as a 44-year-old female with non-life-threatening injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the adult female to an area trauma center.

Police are conducting traffic reconstruction. Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following. “Mason Springs Rd and Bicknell Rd is shut down”

Updates will be provided when they become available.