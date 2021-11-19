State Fire Marshal Investigating Vehicle Fire in Waldorf, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 4:54 a.m., five firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to 4139 Falcon Place in Waldorf, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta. The owner is identified as Susie Coleman, with the estimated loss of structure/contents valued at $12,000.00

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor. Investigation determined the fire started in the engine compartment, with the cause remaining under investigation.

Anyone with any information regrading this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835

