Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf That Leaves Man in Critical Condition

November 22, 2021

On Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 3:37 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of St. Charles Parkway and St. Ignatius Drive for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a vehicle was making a left turn from St. Ignatius Drive onto St. Charles Parkway when, for unknown reasons, he failed to negotiate the turn, went across the median, and struck a tree.

The driver, an adult male, was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call PFC D. Walker at 301-609-3251. The Traffic Operations Unit is continuing the investigation.

