UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Jury Convicts Lexington Park Man for Double Homicide of a Child and Her Mother

UPDATE 4/6/2023: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that a St. Mary’s County jury convicted Wayne Carroll Key, Jr., 43, of Lexington Park, Maryland of first degree murder of a child and her mother stemming from the November 2021 killing of both victims.

The trial started last week and continued into this week — spanning eight days. Over 200 pieces of evidence were admitted for the jury’s consideration. The jury heard testimony from over 40 witnesses. The State called four expert witnesses to include experts in DNA, historical cell phone mapping, microscopy, and forensic medicine.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling said, “The unimaginable killing of a child and her mother is truly despicable. I want to extend my sincerest condolences to the family of our victims. Although nothing can ever bring back our innocent victims, my hope is that with these convictions the family may begin the process of healing.”



Sterling added, “Understanding the difficult and sensitive content of the testimony and the disturbing physical evidence presented to them, the jury remained patient and professional throughout the entire trial. I want to thank them for keeping their focus and paying close attention to the tremendous amount of testimony and evidence.”

“I want to extend a very special thank you to all of the police officers, crime lab technicians, allied agencies and the State’s Attorney’s Office’s support staff for their assistance and involvement with helping to bring closure and justice for the victims’ family.” said Sterling.

The lead prosecutor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, was joined by Assistant State’s Attorney Joe Boyd, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The lead detective was Detective Tyler Payne of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional agencies who assisted with the investigation and trial included: Homeland Security Investigations, Maryland State Police Forensics, MicroTrace, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, and St. Mary’s County Geographic Information Systems.

Mr. Key will be held without bond pending sentencing.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case.

UPDATE 11/25/2021 @7:50 P.M.: Wayne Carroll Key Jr., age 42 of Great Mills, is in police custody.

UPDATE 11/25/2021 @2:00 p.m.: The victims of the double homicide have been identified as Thirty seven-year-old Martina Lynn Patterson, and her six-year-old daughter, Lyneasha Justice Greenwell, both of Lexington Park.

A warrant has been issued for Wayne Carroll Key Jr., age 42 of Great Mills, for the following charges:

Murder First Degree (two counts)

Murder Second Degree (two counts)

Assault First Degree (two counts)

Assault Second Degree (two counts)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wayne Carroll Key Jr., is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

11/25/2021: On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the woods in the area of the Colony Square Water Station, on South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene where the body of an adult and a child were located and were collecting evidence and continuing the investigation.

A Spokesperson from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office told SMNEWSNET.COM that there were investigating a double homicide, and no further details were available at this time.

Wayne Carroll Key Jr., age 42 of Great Mills, has been developed as a person of interest in this case.

Key is also wanted on prior warrants for burglary, assault, harassment, child support, and is being sought for questioning in this homicide investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wayne Carroll Key Jr., is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008

Updates will be provided as they become available.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>