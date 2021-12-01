Brandywine Construction Worker Wins $100,000 After Scratch-Off Purchase in Waldorf

With a little bit of Lottery luck, a Prince George’s County construction worker saw his payday get a whole lot bigger. Brandywine resident Jemmelle Murphy won a $100,000 top prize playing the Lottery’s $100,000 Lucky game.

His Lottery win came while visiting an area store to cash his paycheck. The 33-year-old then purchased a $30 $100,000 Lucky instant ticket at Waldorf Liquors. As he scratched off his game in the store, Jemmelle revealed his winning numbers first. He then worked his way down the instant ticket, revealing the numbers one by one until he saw a matching number. Underneath that matching number was a $100,000 top prize!

“I celebrated with the clerk a bit and then rushed home to show my family,” Jemmelle said. Everyone was grinning from ear to ear.”

He has worked in commercial construction and residential building for a family-owned business for nearly 15 years. Jemmelle told Lottery officials that his $100,000 prize might help him start out on his own and launch a deck-building business.

“I’m just blessed,” he said of his big win. “I’ve stayed focused and do good and good things have happened.”

The $100,000 Lucky scratch-off launched in September, offering players prizes from $30 to $100,000. With this win, the scratch-off now has 57 $100,000 top prizes remaining.

His lucky retailer wins, too. Waldorf Liquors located at 2276 Crain Highway in Waldorf earns a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

