Lusby Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing a Minor, 2nd Degree Sex Offense

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that James Eric Baugher, 56, of Lusby, pleaded guilty on December 3, 2021, to the crimes of Second Degree Sex Offense, Sexual Abuse of a Minor, and Engaging in a Continuing Course of Conduct of Criminal Conduct with a Minor Child.

Sentencing is set for February 11, 2022, before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee. Pursuant to the plea agreement, which was approved by the Court, Baugher will receive an active sentence of 30 years imprisonment. Because the offenses are crimes of violence under Maryland law, Baugher must serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

The case is being handled by Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero.

