Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf After Rollover Collision

On Sunday, January 9, 2022, at approximately 2:05 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Acton Lane and Tawny Drive in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision with a vehicle overturned with the occupant ejected.

The 911 caller reported one occupant appeared to have been ejected and was laying in the snow not moving.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the single vehicle overturned with one victim not conscious and not breathing, CPR was started upon the arrival of police officers.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time after CPR was initiated.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.