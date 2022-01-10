Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, January 9, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 26920 Baptist Church Road and Hidden Acres Court in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned with the occupant trapped.

The 911 caller reported the single vehicle was overturned and the occupant was trapped but conscious and responding to the caller.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on its roof with the single occupant trapped and no longer responding, firefighters requested a helicopter and assumed he was unconscious. All helicopters were down due to weather.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hughesville responded and extricated the victim in under 15 minutes.

A short time after extricating the victim from the vehicle, emergency medical personnel initiated CPR., and a short time later the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation, and Traffic Reconstruction will be conducted.

Updates will be provided when they become available.