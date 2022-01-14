UPDATE: Police Arrest Man who Murdered 19-Year-Old Male Lexington Park in Drive By Shooting

UPDATE 1/14/2022 @ 9:30 a.m.: Latres Javontae Cockerham, age 24 of Lexington Park, was arrested on Friday, January 14, 2022, and Charged with the murder of Joseph James Oakes, age 19 of Lexington Park.

Preliminary investigation determined the victims were traveling in a vehicle in the area of Pegg Road and Watt Drive in Lexington Park when they were shot. The vehicle continued onto Westbury Boulevard and ultimately came to a rest after striking the median.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Taylore Nauman at (301) 475-4200 extension 78109.

Latres Javontae Cockerham was charged with the following:

MURDER – FIRST DEGREE

MURDER-SECOND DEGREE

ATT 1ST DEG. MURDER (Five Counts)

ATT 2ND DEG. MURDER (Five Counts)

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE (Five Counts)

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE (Five Counts)

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

HANDGUN ON PERSON

LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON

FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME

UPDATE 1/13/2022 @ 1:40 p.m.: The deceased victim has been identified as Joseph James Oakes, age 19 of Lexington Park.

UPDATE 1/13/2022 @ 12:30 a.m.: Police recovered seven shell casings and other evidence on Pegg Road after the shooting.

UPDATE 1/12/2022 @ 9:45 P.M., On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 3:21 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21400 block of Pegg Road, in the area of Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Deputies arrived on scene and located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but a 19-year-old victim from Lexington Park, was pronounced deceased on scene. A 17-year-old victim, also from Lexington Park, was flown to an area trauma center for treatment.

Detectives and crime lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

The third victim was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and suffered an injury as a result from the incident, however, it is unknown how the victim obtained the injury and police are still investigating. Emergency personnel initially reported the injury was a gunshot wound.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., emergency medical personnel responded to the 23000 block of Camden Way in California and transported a 18-year-old male to an area hospital for unknown injuries.

UPDATE 1/12/2022 @ 4:05 p.m.: Crews on the scene reported a third victim arrived on the scene with a gunshot wound to the upper leg, the injuries were reported as non-life-threatening. The gunshot victim with CPR in progress has been declared deceased on the scene.

1/12/2022 @ 3:30 p.m.: On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at approximately 3:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Westbury Boulevard and Warwick Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting with multiple victims.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle collision with one gunshot victim laying outside of the vehicle not breathing.

Firefighters pronounced CPR in progress on one victim and located a second gunshot victim a short time after arrival..

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 has been requested for the second victim with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are on the scene and the area will be closed for an extended period of time. The vehicle was struck by projectiles at least six times.

