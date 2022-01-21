Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf After Vehicle Flees Police, Driver Apprehended After Search, Passenger Ejected and Killed

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of St Thomas Drive and Aldermans Place, the vehicle did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

Less than 4 minutes later, the vehicle crashed in the area of St. Charles Parkway and St. Marks Drive in Waldorf, and the first arriving officer reported one subject running into the wooded area.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and located an unknown aged female laying unconscious in the roadway with serious injuries. Fire and rescue personnel were dispatched for a motor vehicle collision reported serious.

Before the arrival of fire and rescue personnel, officers reported CPR in progress.

The female victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time after emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched to land nearby, however, they were diverted to the search for the fleeing operator of the vehicle when the victim was pronounced deceased. Trooper 2 was then cancelled after police located the operator.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Weeping Willow Court and Hyacinth Place in Waldorf where police apprehended the suspected operator. Emergency medical personnel evaluated the suspect for injuries. It is unknown if he was transported.

Police determined the passenger of the fleeing vehicle was ejected from the vehicle, where she succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.