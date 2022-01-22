Police in Calvert County Arrest Lusby Man After Shooting Gun at Appeal Convenience Center

On Friday, January 21, 2022, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the Appeal Convenience Center located at 200 Sweetwater Lane in Lusby, for the report of shots being fired.

Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect Patrick Allan Portzen, 39 of Lusby, became involved in a verbal argument with an employee at the convenience center, and after he threatened the employee he left in a vehicle.

While exiting the Appeal Convenience Center, Portzen fired two shots, and was last observed traveling northbound on Route 4.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle and made contact with the Portzen at a residence in the 300 block of Skyview Drive in the White Sands neighborhood in Lusby.

Portzen was taken into custody without incident, and no injuries were reported.

Portzen was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with First-Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to please contact Detective J. Buck at [email protected].

