Police Investigating Triple Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in La Plata

January 23, 2022

On Sunday, January 23, 2022, at approximately 7:52 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Hawthorne Road and Ripley Road in La Plata, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with subjects trapped and one vehicle possibly on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with multiple citizens attempting to extricate trapped victims.

Firefighters reported all three victims were trapped and not breathing.

Emergency medical personnel declared all three victims deceased within 5 minutes of arrival.

Police are investigating the collision.

Hawthorne Road will be closed for an extended period of time. Please slow down and avoid the area.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on January 23, 2022 at 8:15 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.