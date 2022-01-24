Police Investigating Triple Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in La Plata

On Sunday, January 23, 2022, at approximately 7:52 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Hawthorne Road and Ripley Road in La Plata, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with subjects trapped and one vehicle possibly on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with multiple citizens attempting to extricate trapped victims.

Firefighters reported all three victims were trapped and not breathing.

Emergency medical personnel declared all three victims deceased within 5 minutes of arrival.

Police are investigating the collision.

Hawthorne Road will be closed for an extended period of time. Please slow down and avoid the area.

Updates will be provided when they become available.