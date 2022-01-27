One Driver Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Crash in Leonardtown

On Thursday, January 27, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. Andrews Church Road and Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Prior to the arrival of First Responders, 911 callers reported one victim was trapped and not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with both operators trapped and one unconscious with agonal breathing.

The operator of the SUV was able to self-extricate from the vehicle and signed care refusal forms.

Firefighters from Bay District, Leonardtown, and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments extricated the second trapped victim in approximately 25 minutes.

The operator of the sedan was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

