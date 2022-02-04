VIDEO: No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Fire in Great Mills

On Thursday, February 3, 2022, at approximately 10:05 a.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 21000 block of Indian Bridge Road and Onion Fields Lane in Great Mills, for the reported vehicle fire next to a garage.

An off-duty firefighter from Valley Lee arrived on the scene before dispatch and used a garden hose to keep the fire under control and away from spreading to the residence.

Engine 32 arrived on the scene with four firefighters to find fire showing from a full size Dodge pickup truck with no threat to the structure.

Crews extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes from arrival.

No injuries were reported, and no damage was found to the owners residence. Firefighters assisted with smoke removal from the garage/residence.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, the vehicle was parked and no running when the fire occurred.

