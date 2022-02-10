Police in St. Mary’s County Arrest Lexington Park Man for for Numerous Armed Robberies

On February 9, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested David William Hower Jr., age 27 of Lexington Park, for numerous robberies.

Hower was charged with the following:

Armed Robbery (three counts)

Assault First Degree (three counts)

Theft (three counts)

Investigation determined on December 18, 2021, Hower entered the Papa John’s Pizza located in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park armed with a knife, and demanded money. Hower then fled the scene on foot. On January 25, 2022, Hower again entered the Papa John’s Pizza, armed with a knife, and demanded money. During the second robbery an employee of the business sustained a laceration to the arm.

On January 29, 2022, Hower entered the Dollar General located in the 21400 block of Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park armed with a knife, and demanded money. Following the robbery, Hower fled the scene on foot. Hower concealed his face in all three robberies.

Hower remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, awaiting an appearance before the District Court Commissioner.

