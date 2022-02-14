Police in Calvert County Seeking Identity of Armed Bank Robber in Dunkirk

On February 14, 2022 at approximately 3:25 p.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the PNC Bank inside the Giant Food Store located at 10690 Town Center Blvd, Dunkirk, for the reported armed bank robbery.

Investigation revealed a male suspect approached the teller, displayed a handgun, announced a robbery and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a bald white male, approximately 5’10” tall and 215lbs, with blue eyes. He was wearing a surgical mask, gray hooded sweatshirt with a small design on the left chest, dark-colored pants, and tan work boots.

All citizens are to treat this individual as armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on this subject or crime is asked to contact Detective Rector at [email protected]. Please refer to case # 22-7873

