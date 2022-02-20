Firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s Currently Fighting Large Outside Fire in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, February 20, 2022, at approximately 5:23 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville and Seventh District responded to the 27200 block of Bosse Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported large outside fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large fire that was spreading into the woods. Firefighters reported the fire was approximately 2 acres and growing, and requested additional units.

Hughesville and Leonardtown was alerted to respond.

Firefighters are currently operating in the area of James Road, Ruffner Lane, Yowaiski Mill Road, and Thompson Corner Road. Please use caution in the area, expect fire and rescue units and smoke in the area.

Police have been requested as one homeowner is arguing with firefighters.