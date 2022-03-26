VIDEO UPDATE: Office of the Attorney General Releases Video of Fatal Police Pursuit on St. Charles Parkway

UPDATE 3/25/2022: The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General released dashboard camera footage from the fatal police pursuit that occurred on March 11, 2022, in Charles County, Maryland.

The decedent was identified as 50-year-old Darell Byrd of Waldorf.

The Independent Investigations Division, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police Crash Team, continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal pursuit.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On March 11, 2022, at 4:06 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a motor vehicle crash in the 3900 block of Pine Cone Circle in Waldorf.

When officers arrived, family members reported their relative crashed his car into a parked vehicle, leaving the vehicle unattended in the roadway. The driver was suspected to be under the influence and fled on foot. As officers attempted to locate the driver, the family observed him drive past the scene in his pick-up truck. They alerted officers who then attempted to stop the driver on St. Marks Drive, but the driver accelerated and fled. The driver turned onto St. Charles Parkway and continued driving at a high rate of speed and, within seconds, lost control of his truck and crashed.

Officers attempted to render first aid, but it was clear the driver was deceased.

In accordance with Maryland law, the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) and the Maryland State Police (MSP) were contacted and responded to the scene to lead the investigation, working alongside members of the Sheriff’s Office. The name of the driver will be released by the Attorney General’s IID. Anyone with additional information about this incident should call the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division at 410-576-7070.

The investigation is ongoing.