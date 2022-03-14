19-Year-Old Lexington Park Male Wanted in Connection With Murder That Occurred on March 10th

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Rylan John Somerville, 19 of Lexington Park.

Somerville is wanted in connection with the murder that occurred on March 10, 2022, in Lexington Park. Somerville is a black male, 5’7” and weighs 215 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Somerville is currently wanted for the charge of Murder First Degree and various other charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rylan John Somerville is asked to contact Detective Carl Ball at (301) 475-4200 extension 78131 or by email at [email protected]. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.