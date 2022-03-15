Thomas Johnson Bridge Shutdown for Rescue Operations: Man Jumps Off Bridge After Police Attempt to Stop Vehicle

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at approximately 3:20 a.m., police responded to the 22500 block of Iverson Drive in California, for the domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the male suspect fled in a Toyota SUV prior to the arrival of police. The female victim told officers she was worried the male was going to harm himself.

An ambulance was requested to Iverson Drive for a 30-year-old female with lacerations. The victim was transported to an area hospital with unknown severity of injuries.

At approximately 3:35 a.m., a Maryland State Police Trooper reportedly located a 2016 Toyota RAV4 travelling in the wrong direction and attempted to stop the vehicle. The subject fled and stopped the vehicle on the top bridge before jumping.

Fire and rescue personnel from Calvert and St. Mary’s responded along with the U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland State Police Aviation, Calvert County Dive Team and Natural Resources Police.

Troopers last reported seeing the subject swimming towards the Calvert County Shoreline on the South side of the Thomas Johnson Bridge.

As of 4:15 a.m., First Responders are still searching for the subject. The bridge remains closed for rescue operations and crime scene.