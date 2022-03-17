Police in Charles County Officers Recover Firearm in Vehicle

March 17, 2022
On March 14, 2022, at 11:30 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a parking lot check at a public boat ramp in the 1000 block of Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road, when they observed several people and cars in the lot; the ramp and parking lot were closed at that time.

While approaching the driver of one of the vehicles, officers observed a firearm case and suspected marijuana inside the car. Upon investigating further, officers located a loaded 9mm handgun inside the vehicle.

Sebastian A. Santana-Garcia, 21, of Virginia, was arrested and charged with illegal transportation and possession of a firearm inside a vehicle.

On March 15, Santana-Garcia was released by a district court commissioner from the detention center after paying 10% of a $1,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

