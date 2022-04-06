Two Injured After House Fire in Hughesville, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at approximately 9:32 a.m., firefighters from Charles, Calvert, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s County responded to 5950 Foster Place in Hughesville, for the reported house fire.

The 911 caller reported she arrived at the residence to find it on fire with her mother laying in the yard with injuries. A Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper was requested to pre-launch, however, all helicopters were down due to weather.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a 2-story residence. Incident command advised the fire will be a defensive operation only.

SMECO and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene.

One adult male and one adult female were transported to area treatment facilities with serious injuries. EMS was requested to the scene to evaluate one injured firefighter. It is unknown if the firefighter was transported.

Firefighters controlled the fire in approximately 45 minutes. Crews operated on the scene for over 4 hours.

Photo courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

