Early Morning Fatal Motor Vehicle Reported in Charlotte Hall

April 10, 2022

On Sunday, April 10, 2022, at approximately 2:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Golden Beach Road in  Charlotte Hall, for a motor vehicle collision reported to be serious.

A Charles County Deputy advised they would need a helicopter and they had one fatality at the scene.

Firefighters arrived on scene and reported a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles and confirmed the fatality.

One person was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Updates will be provided as they become available.


