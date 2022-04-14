Police Investigating 8-Month Old Shot in Waldorf, Victim Flown to Area Children’s Center

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, at approximately 12:05 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

The 911 caller reported her boyfriend shot her and then fled the scene.

Officers arrived on the scene and reported a 24-year-old female had a gunshot wound to the upperbody, and an 8-month old child had a gunshot wound to the left hand with multiple fingers partially amputated. The child was conscious and breathing.

Emergency medical personnel reported the adult female was not shot.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at a nearby landing zone and transported the child to an area children’s center. Emergency medical personnel transported the female to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.