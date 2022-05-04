63-Year-Old Glen Burnie Man Dead After Overturning Dump Truck off Bridge

On Monday, May 2, 2022, at 12:56 p.m., officers from Southern District responded to Maryland Route 665 (Aris T. Allen Boulevard) just after Route 2 (Solomons Island Road) for a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial dump truck.

Preliminary investigation suggests the 2013 Peterbilt dump truck was traveling eastbound on Route 665 when for unknown reasons, left the roadway and struck a bridge retaining wall before overturning in the below ravine.

The dump truck driver, identified as Cleve Tyrone Maynard, 63 of Glen Burnie, was pronounced deceased on the scene by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The driver was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

All photos are courtesy of FOX5DC.

