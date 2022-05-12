Maryland State Police Investigating Teen Shot in Prince Frederick, Victim Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Yardley Drive and Orwell Court in Prince Frederick, for multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots.

Prior to the arrival of police, a 911 caller reported a vehicle was overturned in the area of 1712 Orwell Court. The operator self-extricated from the vehicle and fled on foot. The witness described the suspect as a black male wearing dark colored pants with a bandanna and a black jacket.

Police arrived on the scene and found a blue Lexus overturned on its side.

A short time after police arrived on the scene, a 911 caller reported a gunshot victim was located in the 800 block of Yardley Drive.

Fire and rescue personnel were dispatched for an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the upperbody.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched and landed at Calvert Health Hospital. The gunshot victim was transported to an area hospital.

Emergency medical personnel reported two occupants that were in the overturned vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 responded to assist in the search for the suspect that fled on foot.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrick are investigating the shooting. One firearm was recovered on the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

