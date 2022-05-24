Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seek Help Locating Dangerous Suspect who Made Multiple Threats of Mass Violence

May 24, 2022
Charles County Sheriff’s officers are seeking the public’s help in locating Earl Benjamin Washington, Jr., 46, of Lexington Park, who is wanted in connection with making several threats of mass violence.

On May 24, 2022, Washington called a business in White Plains and Gale-Bailey Elementary School and made several threats of mass violence. The calls to the specific locations are related to people he knows and is believed to be domestic-related.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant and are actively searching for him.

Out of an abundance of caution, extra officers will be at the school this week.

Anyone with information about Washington’s whereabouts should not approach him but rather call 9-1-1. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

