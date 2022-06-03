Police Investigating Incident After Suspect Shoots at Police Officers in Lexington Park

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at approximately 11:35 p.m., police responded to the area of 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

As Deputies and Maryland State Troopers were responding to the area, multiple 911 callers reported shots were still being fired with residences being struck.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and were shot at by a suspect. Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and after a search of the area, the suspect was located and taken into custody.



The suspect was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation, charges are pending at this time.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

At least one firearm was recovered at the scene. Multiple residences were struck by the gunfire and the area is still shut down for the active crime scene investigation.

Emergency medical personnel and firefighters stood by for over an hour before being returned to service. No known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

