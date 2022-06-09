VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity of Assault Suspect After Brutally Beating Elderly Man in Beltsville

Detectives today released video of a brutal assault on a senior citizen in Beltsville. Investigators are urging the community to provide information to help identify and locate the suspect.

On June 2, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the PGPD was notified of an assault in a residential parking lot in the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road.

The victim, a man in his 80s, suffered critical injuries. The assault was captured on surveillance video. On the video, the suspect is seen repeatedly striking the victim. The suspect fled the area in the pictured white pickup truck.

The preliminary investigation suggests the assault may have stemmed from a dispute over damage to the door of a car parked in the lot.

“The brutality of this assault is disturbing. My investigators are committed to identifying and arresting this suspect so he is held accountable for this attack. Our thoughts are with the victim who remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

If anyone in the community recognizes this suspect, please call us,” said Major Jason Fisher, Commander Beltsville Division.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-937-0910.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0026759.

