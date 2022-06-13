Police in Calvert County Searching for Murder Suspect

UPDATE: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Terrence Kenneth Yancy, age 22 of Washington D.C.

Yancy is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred June 13, 2022 in Dunkirk.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terrance Kenneth Yancy is asked to contact Detective Joshua Buck at [email protected] or (410) 535-200 ext. 2765.

Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 .

Tipsters may also email [email protected].

6/13/22: Calvert County deputies are actively searching for homicide suspect Terrance Kenneth Yancy, age 22. If seen, please call 911.

Deputies are conducting a homicide investigation in the area of Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk.

They are actively conducting a search for suspect, Terrance Kenneth Yancey, black male, age 22.

Yancey is considered armed and dangerous.