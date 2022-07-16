Large Barn Fire in Bryantown Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported and No Animals Harmed

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 2:55 a.m., firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County were alerted to the area of 7040 Leonardtown Road in Bryantown, for the reported barn on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and found an approximate 400×200 horse stable with fire throughout the entire structure.

Incident command advised the operation would be a defensive attack only. Firefighters utilized two ladder trucks and their ladder pipes to extinguish the fire.

In all 11 tankers were utilized to keep a continuous supply of water for the fire ground. During the operation Leonardtown Road was closed. Units operated on scene for approximately five hours before returning to service.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested and is investigating the cause of the fire.

The barn was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no animals/horses were injured. No known injuries to citizens or firefighters were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville, and Hughesville Volunteer Fire Departments.

