Police Investigating Motorcyclist Killed in Waldorf Motor Vehicle Collision

July 17, 2022

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 5:17 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Western Parkway and Acton Lane in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle with one possibly not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the motorcyclist not breathing with obvious life-threatening injuries.

First Responders administered life-saving measures on the scene, however, the victim was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The operator of the second vehicle denied any injuries and refused transport.

Police and members of the Traffic Reconstruction Team responded to continue the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

