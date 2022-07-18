Police Respond to Westlake High School for Fight, EMS Respond for Pepper Spray Deployment

July 18, 2022

On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 12:25 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to Westlake High School located at 3300 Middletown Road in Waldorf, for the reported fight.

A large police presence is still on scene due to the incident.

Charles County Public Schools stated a fight started among students in the summer school program.

School administrators broke up the fight, and a school resource officer called for additional police officers.

One responding officer deployed pepper spray near the schools main office. Due to safety and as a precautionary measure, the main office has been evacuated.

Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the school for the reported traumatic injuries. Dispatchers advised police were on the scene with patients suffering from pepper spray exposure.

EMS returned to service after operating on the scene for approximately 20 minutes. No patients were transported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

