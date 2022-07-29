Police Investigating Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Leonardtown, Victim Transported to Hospital with Life-Threatening Injuries

On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 3:22 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Hamptons Boulevard in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male victim in the roadway that was unconscious with agonal breathing. EMS reported CPR was in progress then advised the victim was breathing with a pulse.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

First Responders continue to operate on the scene. Point Lookout Road is closed in multiple locations due to the crash investigation.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene and no known injuries to the occupants were reported.

Use caution in the area and expect extended delays on Southbound and Northbound Point Lookout Road between Fenwick Street and Hollywood Road.

Updates will be provided when they become available.