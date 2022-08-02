UPDATE: One Victim Recovered by Dive Team, First Responders Continue Search for Missing Victim at Swan Point in Charles County

UPDATE 8/2/2022: Dive Team personnel located and recovered one victim from the water at approximately 10:30 p.m., on Monday night.

8/1/2022: On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 4:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Swan Point in Charles County, for the water rescue.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller reported one adult and three children were in the water and in distress.

Before the arrival of First Responders, multiple Good Samaritans on jet skis and other vessels responded and rescued two children from the water before losing sight of an adult male and one child.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene, Newburg Boat 14 removed a 36-year-old female, a 12-year-old female, and a 10-year-old male from the citizens boat and transported them to awaiting emergency medical personnel on land. The Good Samaritans stated the female child was nearly underwater and drowning when they pulled her from the water.

All three victims were conscious and breathing, emergency medical personnel transported them to an area hospital.

The remaining two missing victims are reportedly father and son. A 43-year-old male wearing a black shirt, and 10-year-old male wearing a blue shirt.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard stated a family of five was swimming from shore to their anchored boat when they began to experience distress. Someone nearby assisted the other family members while the father attempted to help his son. The two disappeared after the boy was struggling to swim.

Maryland State Police Trooper 7, U.S. Park Police Eagle 1, Charles County Dive Team, Calvert County Dive Team, and firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded to assist in the search. The U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating.

Crews searched for nearly 1 hour and 15 minutes before calling off the search due to high tide, personnel resumed search operations later in the day and additional searches will be conducted early Tuesday morning on August 2, 2022.

