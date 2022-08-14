Police Investigating Two Seperate Motor Vehicle Collisions Involving Motorcycles in Lusby That Leaves One Dead and One Seriously Injured

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:36 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Solomons Island Road and Dowell Road, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

First Responders came across the collision and requested a helicopter and advised one victim suffered a full amputation to their lower left extremity, one tourniquet was applied to the victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to land at the Navy Rec Center.

The adult victim was reportedly conscious, alert and breathing. Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

While crews were responding to the first motorcycle collision, a second collision involving a motorcycle was dispatched at approximately 11:42 p.m., in the area of the 13800 block of HG Truman Road and Holiday Drive.

The 911 caller reported the motorcyclist left the roadway and went into the woods, with citizens being unable to locate the occupant.

First Responders arrived on the scene a short time later and located the victim and pronounced them deceased on the scene.

Police responded to both incidents and conducted Traffic Reconstruction at both collision scenes.

Updates will be provided when they become available.