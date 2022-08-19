Police on Scene of Active Barricade Situation in Lexington Park – Police Advise No Active Threat to Community

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance from the Maryland State Police, are currently operating on the scene of a domestic situation which has turned into a barricade situation in the 22000 block of Gunston Drive in Lexington Park.

Officers are utilizing the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church on Gunston Drive as a command post.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following advisory: “Police activity on Gunston Drive. No active threat to the community. Avoid the area.”

Updates will be provided when they become available.

