Police Operating on Scene of Barricade Situation in Chesapeake Beach

UPDATE @ 2:05 a.m.: Shots have been fired at police – No known injuries.

8/20/2022: On Friday, August 19, 2022, police responded to a residence in the Richfield Station Subdivision in Chesapeake Beach.

A barricade situation was declared and the Calvert County Criminal Investigations Bureau and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team responded and have been conducting negotiations for over 4 hours.

Police remain on the scene as of 1:20 a.m. SWAT teams have fired multiple rounds of gas into the residence and have attempted contact for over 2 hours. An armored vehicle was used to ram the front door and garage to the residence.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released the following – “Police activity in the area of Autumn Crest Ln in the Richfield Station Subdivision in Chesapeake Beach. Avoid the area.”

Incident is ongoing. Updates will be provided when they become available.

