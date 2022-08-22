Man Arrested for Impaired Driving After Fleeing Accident Scene and Returning on Foot, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 7:40 p.m., police responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road in California, for the motor vehicle collision with no injuries.

The 911 caller reported a black Jeep

DILLON LOOKER, age 30 of Great Mills, was arrested on the scene after failing field sobriety testing. Looker was charged with the following below and released on his own recognizance less than 24 hours later.

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL