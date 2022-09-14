Police Investigating Shooting of Commercial Building in Lexington Park, No Injuries Reported

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., police responded to 46000 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Multiple 911 callers reported a black male wearing a white tank top fired multiple gunshots into the building and struck the 4th floor. Some witnesses reported seeing the suspect running into the nearby wooded area and possibly fled the area in a silver Kia Soul.

Police arrived on the scene and located damage to multiple floors of 46610 Expedition Drive, which is occupied by Mantech, Georgia Tech Research Institute Office, Tekla Research, and Sabre Systems.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, and (EST) Emergency Services Team is currently operating in the 22000 block of Orchid Bloom Way.

Police have Grand Harvest Lane and Forest Crossing Lane closed due to the ongoing investigation related to the shooting this morning

Updates will be provided when they become available.

