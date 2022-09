On Saturday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 4:40 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of 37670 Seldom Seen Lane in Leonardtown, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and threatening power lines.

Engine 11 and Tanker 14 responded with 8 personnel and extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.