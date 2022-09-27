Charles County Police Investigating Fatal Hit and Run Involving Pedestrian in Waldorf

On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 10:35 p.m., police responded to the 5000 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

The 911 caller reported a male was reportedly run over by a vehicle twice, with the victim suffering obvious injuries to the head.

Firefighters from Waldorf arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes from dispatch and found the victim in the roadway. First Responders pronounced the victim deceased on the scene a short time after their arrival.

Witnesses reported the vehicle fled the scene and reported the suspect vehicle was a dark colored compact car which left travelling Southbound on Old Washington Road.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit and Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.

CCSO reports Old Washington Road will be closed from Leonardtown Road to Bad Dog Alley for an extended period of time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.