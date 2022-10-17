No Injuries Reported After Fire at St. Mary’s College Calvert Hall in St. Mary’s City

On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 12:55 p.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River, NAS Webster Field, Ridge, Bay District, and Valley Lee responded to 47454 Leonard Calvert Circle in St. Mary’s City, for the reported smoke in a commercial structure.

911 callers reported smoke on the first floor and believed there was a fire in the “chase pipe”.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a 4-story commercial structure with nothing evident. Upon further investigation, firefighters located a fire on the first floor, which had also extended into the attic.

Crews operated on the scene for nearly 2 hours and extinguished the fire in 55 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

The historic institution was completely destroyed on January 5, 1924, during a devastating fire.

The damage from todays fire is unknown at this time. The building was the St. Mary’s Seminary from 1840-45, the St. Mary’s Female Seminary from 1845-1949, the St. Mary’s Seminary Junior College from 1949 to 1964, St. Mary’s College of Maryland from 1964-present.