Two Separate Motor Vehicle Collision Involving School Buses Reported in Charles County

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Crain Highway and Marshall’s Corner Road in White Plains, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a school bus and multiple vehicles.

Crews arrived on the scene to find Charles County School bus #704 and 5 other vehicles involved in the collision and requested a mass casualty incident.

Charles County Public School Staffing are on the scene. The bus driver and students on board at the time have reported no major injuries, but will be transported to a local medical facility for evaluation. Parents of all students on the bus have been notified.

A short time later, at approximately 2:42 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Crain Highway and Substation Road in Waldorf, for a reported motor vehicle collision involving a school bus.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a rear-end style collision involving at least 3 vehicles.

At least two patients were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

CCSO advised Crain Highway North and Southbound lanes, as well as Marshall’s Corner Road are closed due to the accident until further advised. Delays are also expected in the area of Crain Highway and Sub Station Road due to a separate motor vehicle collision involving a school bus.

Updates will be provided when they become available.