Waldorf Man Arrested for Murder of 60-Year-Old Man on Old Washington Road

On October 25, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Michael Anthony Dodson, Sr., 60 of Waldorf, who had been shot. Dodson was pronounced deceased.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to investigate. As a result of the investigation, Mehki Joseph Smith, 23 of Waldorf, was developed as a suspect.

On October 26, Smith was taken into custody and charged with murder. On October 27, a judge ordered Smith to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Weaver at 301-609-6571 or [email protected] Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This investigation is ongoing.

